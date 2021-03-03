Xiaomi is gearing up to introduce its Mi 11 Lite 5G model soon. In the latest development, tipster Mukul Sharma has spotted the handset on the Google Play Console, hinting at its imminent launch. The listing reveals that the Mi 11 Lite 5G will come with a Full-HD+ display, a Snapdragon 765G chipset, 8GB of RAM, and Android 11 support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display It will boast of a 120Hz screen refresh rate

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G will feature a punch-hole display with a thick bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will pack a triple camera module. The handset will reportedly bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Information The handset will pack a 16MP selfie camera

The Mi 11 Lite 5G will offer a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP (f/2.4) macro shooter. Up front, it will sport a 16MP (f/2.5) selfie camera.

Internals It will run on Android 11

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G will be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 765G processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will boot Android 11-based MIUI 12 and pack a 4,150mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the smartphone should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G: Pricing and availability