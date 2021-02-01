Xiaomi is expected to announce a new Mi 11 Lite model that will join the existing Mi 11 and the upcoming Mi 11 Pro. In the latest development, a Chinese tipster has revealed the key specifications of the handset. According to the leak, the Mi 11 Lite will feature a Qualcomm SM7350 chipset, an OLED screen, and a 5x periscope camera.

Design and display Mi 11 Lite: At a glance

The Mi 11 Lite is said to sport a punch-hole display with a slim bottom bezel and an integrated fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will house a triple camera setup. The smartphone is expected to come with a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Mi 11 Lite will pack a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, accompanied by a secondary sensor, and a 5x telephoto lens. On the front, it will have a single 16MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Mi 11 Lite will be fueled by a new Qualcomm SM7350 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The processor is speculated to be the Snapdragon 755G. The phone may run on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and pack a 4,150mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. It should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and a Type-C port.

Information Pricing and availability