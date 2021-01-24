As an addition to its S7 line-up, Chinese smartphone maker Vivo will launch a new device called S7t, powered by the Dimensity 820 chipset, tipster Digital Chat Station has claimed. The rest of the specifications will be identical to the vanilla S7, featuring a 6.44-inch AMOLED screen, five cameras, and a 4,000mAh battery with fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Vivo S7t: At a glance

The Vivo S7t will have an edge-to-edge screen with a wide notch housing twin snappers, and a significant bottom bezel. On the rear, there will be a triple camera setup. The smartphone will sport a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, and an under-display fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Vivo S7t will have a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. There will be a 44MP (f/2.0) primary snapper and an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide-angle lens on the front.

Internals Under the hood

The Vivo S7t will draw power from an octa-core Dimensity 820 processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage. The device should run on Android 11, and pack a 4,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. It is expected to offer support for connectivity options such as dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, 5G network, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the pricing?