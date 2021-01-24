-
Vivo S7t to get Dimensity 820 chipset and five camerasLast updated on Jan 24, 2021, 12:40 pm
-
As an addition to its S7 line-up, Chinese smartphone maker Vivo will launch a new device called S7t, powered by the Dimensity 820 chipset, tipster Digital Chat Station has claimed.
The rest of the specifications will be identical to the vanilla S7, featuring a 6.44-inch AMOLED screen, five cameras, and a 4,000mAh battery with fast-charging support.
Here's our roundup.
-
-
Design and display
Vivo S7t: At a glance
-
The Vivo S7t will have an edge-to-edge screen with a wide notch housing twin snappers, and a significant bottom bezel. On the rear, there will be a triple camera setup.
The smartphone will sport a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, and an under-display fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data.
-
Information
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
-
The Vivo S7t will have a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 64MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. There will be a 44MP (f/2.0) primary snapper and an 8MP (f/2.3) ultra-wide-angle lens on the front.
-
Internals
Under the hood
-
The Vivo S7t will draw power from an octa-core Dimensity 820 processor, coupled with 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of storage.
The device should run on Android 11, and pack a 4,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.
It is expected to offer support for connectivity options such as dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, 5G network, and a Type-C port.
-
Information
What about the pricing?
-
No details related to the pricing and availability of the Vivo S7t smartphone are currently available. However, going by the specifications, it should carry a price-tag of around Rs. 30,000 in India.