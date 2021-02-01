Chinese tech giant itel has officially launched its latest budget-range smartphone, the A47, in India via Amazon. Touted as 'the phone that has everything big,' the handset offers an IPS display, a dual rear camera setup, a fingerprint reader, and a 3,020mAh battery. The itel A47 carries a price-tag of Rs. 5,499. Here's our roundup.

Design and display itel A47: At a glance

The itel A47 features a conventional display with thick top and bottom bezels, and a plastic body. The rear panel houses a dual camera setup and a physical fingerprint sensor. The handset has a 5.5-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 18:9. It is offered in two color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The itel A47 packs a dual rear camera setup comprising a 5MP primary sensor and a secondary lens along with an LED flash. For selfies and video calling, it features a 5MP front-facing camera and a 'soft flash.'

Internals Under the hood

The itel A47 is powered by an unknown 1.4GHz quad-core processor, paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 9.0 (Go edition) and packs a 3,020mAh battery. For connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi, VoLTE, Bluetooth, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port for charging.

Information Pricing and availability