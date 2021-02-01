-
itel A47, with dual rear cameras, launched at Rs. 5,500
Chinese tech giant itel has officially launched its latest budget-range smartphone, the A47, in India via Amazon.
Touted as 'the phone that has everything big,' the handset offers an IPS display, a dual rear camera setup, a fingerprint reader, and a 3,020mAh battery. The itel A47 carries a price-tag of Rs. 5,499.
Here's our roundup.
Design and display
itel A47: At a glance
The itel A47 features a conventional display with thick top and bottom bezels, and a plastic body. The rear panel houses a dual camera setup and a physical fingerprint sensor.
The handset has a 5.5-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 18:9. It is offered in two color options.
Information
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The itel A47 packs a dual rear camera setup comprising a 5MP primary sensor and a secondary lens along with an LED flash. For selfies and video calling, it features a 5MP front-facing camera and a 'soft flash.'
Internals
Under the hood
The itel A47 is powered by an unknown 1.4GHz quad-core processor, paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage.
Under the hood, it runs on Android 9.0 (Go edition) and packs a 3,020mAh battery.
For connectivity, it offers support for Wi-Fi, VoLTE, Bluetooth, a headphone jack, and a micro-USB port for charging.
Information
Pricing and availability
As for the pocket-pinch, the itel A47 costs Rs. 5,499 for the single 2GB/32GB model. It will be available for purchase via Amazon from February 5.