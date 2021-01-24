-
Samsung Galaxy A52 5G smartphone receives Bluetooth and Wi-Fi certificationsLast updated on Jan 24, 2021, 03:03 pm
-
South Korean tech giant Samsung's Galaxy A52 5G smartphone has received Bluetooth and Wi-Fi certifications, thereby hinting at its imminent launch. It will also be launched in a 4G variant.
As for the highlights, it will have a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 750G/720G chipset, and a quad rear camera setup.
Here's our roundup.
-
-
Design and Display
Samsung Galaxy A52 5G: At a glance
-
The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G will sport an edge-to-edge screen with a punch-hole cut-out and a noticeable bezel at the bottom. On the rear, there will be a quad camera setup.
The device will have a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) super AMOLED screen with an under-display fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data.
-
Information
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
-
The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G will sport a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 64MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP depth camera, and another 5MP macro sensor. On the front, there will be a single 32MP selfie snapper.
-
Internals
Under the hood
-
The Samsung Galaxy A52 will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G/720G processor, coupled with 6GB RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
The handset will run on Android 11-based One UI 3.0, and shall pack a 4,000mAh battery with fast-charging support.
It will support connectivity options like dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Type-C port, headphone jack, and 5G network.
-
Information
What about the pricing?
-
The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G handset is expected to make its Indian debut in February. As far as its pricing is concerned, it should carry a tag of around Rs. 20,000.