South Korean tech giant Samsung's Galaxy A52 5G smartphone has received Bluetooth and Wi-Fi certifications, thereby hinting at its imminent launch. It will also be launched in a 4G variant. As for the highlights, it will have a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 750G/720G chipset, and a quad rear camera setup. Here's our roundup.

Design and Display Samsung Galaxy A52 5G: At a glance

The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G will sport an edge-to-edge screen with a punch-hole cut-out and a noticeable bezel at the bottom. On the rear, there will be a quad camera setup. The device will have a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) super AMOLED screen with an under-display fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G will sport a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 64MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP depth camera, and another 5MP macro sensor. On the front, there will be a single 32MP selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The Samsung Galaxy A52 will be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G/720G processor, coupled with 6GB RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The handset will run on Android 11-based One UI 3.0, and shall pack a 4,000mAh battery with fast-charging support. It will support connectivity options like dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, Type-C port, headphone jack, and 5G network.

Information What about the pricing?