Ahead of launch, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE's pricing details leaked

Last updated on Jun 07, 2021

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE may be cheaper than the Galaxy S20 FE

Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy S21 FE smartphone in August. In the latest development, a Korean publication Herald has leaked the pricing details of the handset. As per the leak, the device is likely to cost around KRW 700,000-800,000 (roughly Rs. 45,800-52,300), meaning it will be cheaper than the Galaxy S20 FE which was launched at KRW 899,900 (around Rs. 59,000).

Design and display

The device will flaunt a 120Hz Super AMOLED display

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will have a punch-hole design with slim bezels, an IP68-rated build quality, and an in-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, there will be a triple camera module. The handset will feature a 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be offered in White, Lilac Purple, Olive Green, and Black colors.

It will bear a 32MP selfie camera

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12MP main shooter, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 64MP telephoto sensor. On the front, there will be a 32MP selfie snapper.

Internals

The handset will be fueled by a Snapdragon 888 processor

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and house a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: Pricing and availability

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is tipped to be priced at around KRW 700,000-800,000 (approximately Rs. 45,800-52,300). However, the official pricing and availability details will be announced at the time of launch, which is likely to take place on August 19.