Motorola is gearing up to launch the Capri Plus (aka Moto G30) model in India in the coming weeks. In the latest development, tipster Mukul Sharma has claimed that the handset has been certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), hinting at its imminent launch. As for the highlights, the Capri Plus will feature a Snapdragon 662 chipset and quad rear cameras.

Design and display Motorola Capri Plus: At a glance

The Motorola Capri Plus will have a waterdrop notch design and a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, it will house a quad camera unit and a physical fingerprint scanner for secure authentication of biometric data. The handset will bear a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Motorola Capri Plus will sport a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro shooter. For selfies and video calling, it will have an 8MP front-facing camera.

Internals Under the hood

The Motorola Capri Plus will likely draw power from an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It will run on Android 10 and pack a 4,000mAh battery with 20W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much will it cost?