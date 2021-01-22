LG's K42 has finally made its way to the Indian market after its debut in Central America and Caribbean last September.

The handset comes with MIL-STD-810G certification, meaning it can survive drops and harsh environmental conditions.

As for the highlights, it features a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset, an in-trend punch-hole design, a 4,000mAh battery, and quad rear cameras.

Here's our roundup.