-
LG K42, with quad rear cameras, launched at Rs. 11,000Last updated on Jan 22, 2021, 07:42 pm
-
LG's K42 has finally made its way to the Indian market after its debut in Central America and Caribbean last September.
The handset comes with MIL-STD-810G certification, meaning it can survive drops and harsh environmental conditions.
As for the highlights, it features a MediaTek Helio P22 chipset, an in-trend punch-hole design, a 4,000mAh battery, and quad rear cameras.
Here's our roundup.
-
-
Design and display
LG K42: At a glance
-
The LG K42 has a punch-hole design with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It also gets a dedicated Google Assistant button. On the rear, the rubberized panel houses quad cameras.
The handset bears a 6.6-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. Dimensions-wise, it measures 165.0x76.7x8.4mm and weighs at 182 grams.
-
Information
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
-
The LG K42 has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 13MP primary sensor, a 5MP super-wide lens, a 2MP depth camera, and a 2MP macro shooter. For selfies and video calling, it has an 8MP camera.
-
Internals
Under the hood
-
The LG K42 draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 chipset, coupled with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage.
The smartphone runs on Android 10-based LG UX and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the device offers support for VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a Type-C port.
-
Information
Pricing and availability
-
The LG K42 has been launched in India at Rs. 10,990. It will be available for purchase exclusively through Flipkart starting January 26. Buyers will get a 2-year extended warranty along with a free one-time screen replacement.