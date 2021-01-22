Honor has launched the updated MagicBook 14 and 15 in China for the model year 2021.

The laptops share the same specifications and features, including up to 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processors, a pop-up web camera, and a Full-HD screen.

The duo carries a starting price-tag of CNY 4,899 (roughly Rs. 55,200) and will go on sale from January 27.

Here's our roundup.