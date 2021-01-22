-
Honor MagicBook 14 and 15, with 11th-generation Intel chipsets, launched
Honor has launched the updated MagicBook 14 and 15 in China for the model year 2021.
The laptops share the same specifications and features, including up to 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processors, a pop-up web camera, and a Full-HD screen.
The duo carries a starting price-tag of CNY 4,899 (roughly Rs. 55,200) and will go on sale from January 27.
Here's our roundup.
Design and display
2021 Honor MagicBook 14 and 15: At a glance
The refreshed Honor MagicBook 14 and 15 feature a slim metal body with thin bezels, a fingerprint reader, a pop-up camera, and a full-sized keyboard.
The former bears a 14.0-inch Full-HD+ (1920x1080 pixels) IPS LCD screen while the latter has a 15.6-inch Full-HD+ (1920x1080 pixels) IPS LCD panel.
Both the displays have a 100% sRGB color gamut coverage and support DC Dimming.
Information
Connectivity options and I/O ports on the 2021 Honor MagicBooks
The 2021 Honor MagicBook 14 and 15 come with a host of connectivity options and I/O ports, including a USB 3.2 Generation 1 Type-C port, two USB 2.0 Type-A ports, an HDMI slot, an audio jack, Wi-Fi 6 support, and Bluetooth 5.0.
Internals
Under the hood
The new MagicBooks draw power from 11th-generation Intel Core i5/i7 chipsets, paired with NVIDIA GeForce MX450 graphics, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and 512GB of PCIe NVMe SSD storage.
The MagicBook 14 and 15 run on Windows 10 and pack 56Wh and 42Wh batteries, respectively. The laptops come bundled with a 65W fast charger and offer support for multi-screen collaboration.
Information
How much do they cost?
The MagicBook 14 and 15 are currently up for pre-orders in China. As for the pocket-pinch, the range starts at CNY 4,899 (roughly Rs. 55,200) for the Core i5 model and goes up to CNY 6,399 (approximately Rs. 72,100) for the Core i7 variant.