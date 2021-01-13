OPPO will unveil its flagship Find X3 series of smartphones in March this year, the company has announced on Weibo. Separately, tipster Evan Blass has shared high-quality renders of the Find X3 Pro model, revealing its design features. As per the images, it will feature a metal-glass body, curved screen edges, and a large, raised rear camera module. Here's our roundup.

Design and display OPPO Find X3 Pro: At a glance

The OPPO Find X3 Pro will house a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, there will be a quad camera unit. The device is likely to bear a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OPPO Find X3 Pro will sport a quad rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, a 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 13MP (f/3.0) periscope zoom camera, and a 3MP macro sensor. Up front, it will pack a 32MP (f/2.4) selfie shooter.

Internals Under the hood

The OPPO Find X3 Pro will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Under the hood, it will pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W wired fast-charging and 30W wireless charging. For connectivity, the phone should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the pricing?