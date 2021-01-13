-
OPPO Find X3 Pro revealed in renders, launch timeline confirmed
OPPO will unveil its flagship Find X3 series of smartphones in March this year, the company has announced on Weibo.
Separately, tipster Evan Blass has shared high-quality renders of the Find X3 Pro model, revealing its design features.
As per the images, it will feature a metal-glass body, curved screen edges, and a large, raised rear camera module.
Here's our roundup.
Design and display
OPPO Find X3 Pro: At a glance
The OPPO Find X3 Pro will house a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint reader for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, there will be a quad camera unit.
The device is likely to bear a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3216 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate.
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The OPPO Find X3 Pro will sport a quad rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.7) primary sensor, a 50MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 13MP (f/3.0) periscope zoom camera, and a 3MP macro sensor. Up front, it will pack a 32MP (f/2.4) selfie shooter.
Internals
Under the hood
The OPPO Find X3 Pro will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.
Under the hood, it will pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W wired fast-charging and 30W wireless charging.
For connectivity, the phone should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.
What about the pricing?
The official information pertaining to the pricing and availability of the OPPO Find X3 series will be revealed during the launch in March. However, given the top-of-the-line specifications, the Find X3 Pro model is expected to cost around Rs. 70,000.