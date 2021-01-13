At the ongoing CES 2021, Mobileye - Intel's self-driving car subsidiary brand - has announced that it will shift toward using its own radar-based technology so as to reduce the cost of autonomous driving. Mobileye's Chief Executive Amnon Shashua said that the company is developing its own LiDAR sensor, which it plans to start using in cars by 2025. Here are more details.

Technicality At present, the company uses a camera-based system

Mobileye currently uses a camera-based system that provides adaptive cruise control and lane change assistance in cars. This technology also gathers data to help map roads in cities. For next-generation systems, the company will add LiDAR, which will help self-driving vehicles get a 3-dimensional view of the road, as well as proximity radar sensors, which can detect distance from objects.

Information Mobileye's robot-taxis shall grace the roads in 2022

Mobileye's first batch of robot-taxis will use sensors from Luminar Technologies to get a 360-degree-view area view, radar-based object detection, and multiple cameras for all around coverage. These vehicles will be rolled out in at least eight cities starting in 2022.

Timeline In-house LiDAR technology to be used from 2025

Mobileye is working on its own LiDAR sensor, which it plans to use in cars from 2025. The new system will sport one unit facing the front of the vehicle, while a new radar-based system and optical cameras will cover the car in its entirety. The company is also developing new ways to process radar data with software to further improve these radar sensors.

Quote Chief Executive Amnon Shashua: Radar is significantly cheaper than LiDAR

"The difference between radars and LiDARs in terms of cost is an order of magnitude. No matter what people tell you about how to reduce LiDAR's cost, radar is ten times lower. We are building LiDARs, so I know exactly the cost of the LiDARs."

