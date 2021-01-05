Last updated on Jan 05, 2021, 06:15 pm
Written byHarshita Malik
Xiaomi has announced that it is offering a free repair service to all the Mi A3 users in India who were affected by a faulty Android 11 update that bricked their devices.
The company has already halted the roll-out of the new firmware following an outrage from several users who were impacted by the buggy update.
In a press statement, Xiaomi has said that users can visit any of the authorized service centers across the country to get the phone repaired. "A solution will be provided for free unconditionally," stated the company, even for devices that are out of warranty.
As far as its specifications are concerned, the Mi A3 features a plastic-glass body, a waterdrop notch design, and prominent bezels. On the rear, it houses a triple camera unit.
The handset bears a 6.09-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and an integrated fingerprint reader for biometric authentication.
The Mi A3 sports a triple rear camera system comprising a 48MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. For selfies and video calling, there is a 32MP (f/2.0) shooter on the front.
The Mi A3 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 665 processor, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
Under the hood, it packs a 4,030mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
