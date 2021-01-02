Last updated on Jan 02, 2021, 03:00 pm
Written byShubham Gupta
Xiaomi has halted the roll out of Android 11 OTA update for its Mi A3 model in India after several users reported that the firmware upgrade had bricked their handsets.
Several users have complained that they have been unable to restart their phones after installing the buggy software update.
Here are more details.
Xiaomi has acknowledged the buggy nature of the firmware, stating that it is working toward "resolving the issue" at the earliest. Users are advised to not install the update on their phones as the issue seems to be widespread.
Vaishak, we do understand your concern. We would like to inform you that it has come to our notice that few users of Mi A3 are facing issues with the recent OTA update of Android 11. While the rollout has been stopped already at our end, our teams are working towards (1/2)— Mi India Support (@MiIndiaSupport) January 1, 2021
As far as its specifications are concerned, the Mi A3 features an all-glass body with a waterdrop notch design and a noticeable bottom bezel. On the rear, it packs a triple camera module.
The handset bears a 6.09-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and an integrated fingerprint reader.
The Mi A3 has a triple rear camera setup that consists of a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. On the front, it offers a 32MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.
The Mi A3 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 665 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.
Under the hood, it packs a 4,030mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the handset offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
