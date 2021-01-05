OPPO is all set to launch its Reno5 Pro 5G smartphone in India on January 18 at 12:30 pm, the company has announced. To recall, it was unveiled in China last month alongside the vanilla Reno5 5G handset. As for the key highlights, the handset comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset, a 90Hz screen, 5G connectivity, and quad rear cameras.

Design and display OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G: At a glance

The Reno5 Pro 5G features an aluminium-glass body with a punch-hole cut-out, curved screen edges, and an in-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, it houses a quad camera unit. The handset bears a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is offered in Starry Night, Aurora Blue, Moonlight Black, and Star Wish Red colors.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G sports a quad rear camera module comprising a 64MP (f/1.7) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor. On the front, there is a 32MP (f/2.4) selfie snapper.

Internals Under the hood

The OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it boots Android 11-based ColorOS 11 and packs a 4,350mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information What about the price?