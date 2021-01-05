Last updated on Jan 05, 2021, 04:38 pm
Written byHarshita Malik
OPPO is all set to launch its Reno5 Pro 5G smartphone in India on January 18 at 12:30 pm, the company has announced.
To recall, it was unveiled in China last month alongside the vanilla Reno5 5G handset.
As for the key highlights, the handset comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset, a 90Hz screen, 5G connectivity, and quad rear cameras.
The Reno5 Pro 5G features an aluminium-glass body with a punch-hole cut-out, curved screen edges, and an in-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, it houses a quad camera unit.
The handset bears a 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate.
It is offered in Starry Night, Aurora Blue, Moonlight Black, and Star Wish Red colors.
The OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G sports a quad rear camera module comprising a 64MP (f/1.7) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor. On the front, there is a 32MP (f/2.4) selfie snapper.
The OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G draws power from an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
Under the hood, it boots Android 11-based ColorOS 11 and packs a 4,350mAh battery with 65W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.
At present, there is no official information on the pricing of OPPO Reno5 Pro 5G in India. For reference, in China, it starts at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 30,600) for the 8GB/128GB model.
