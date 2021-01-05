Xiaomi has launched the much-awaited Mi 10i model in India at a starting price of Rs. 20,999. The handset will go on sale from January 8, at 12 pm via Amazon and Mi.com. As for the key highlights, the Mi 10i comes with a Snapdragon 750G 5G chipset, quad rear cameras, 33W fast-charging support, and a 120Hz screen. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Mi 10i: At a glance

The Mi 10i features a punch-hole cut-out, a noticeable bottom bezel, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and an IP53 build quality. On the rear, it houses a quad camera arrangement. The handset bears a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is offered in Pacific Sunrise, Atlantic Blue, and Midnight Black color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Mi 10i sports a quad rear camera system, comprising a 108MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, there is a 16MP selfie shooter.

Internals Under the hood

The Mi 10i is fueled by an octa-core Snapdragon 750G 5G chipset, paired with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 10-based MIUI 12 and packs a 4,820mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much does it cost?