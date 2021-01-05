iQOO will launch its flagship iQOO 7 gaming smartphone in China on January 11. In the latest development, an official teaser posted on Weibo has revealed the key display features of the phone. The iQOO 7 will come with a special pressure-sensitive screen with 'Monster Touch' feature, a new vibration system, and a 120Hz screen refresh rate for an enhanced gaming experience.

The iQOO 7 will feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an under-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, there will be a triple camera module. The handset will bear a 6.56-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2376 pixels) AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a new 'Monster Touch' feature that will activate two pressure-sensitive zones on the screen.

The iQOO 7 will sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto camera. For selfies and video calling, it will have a 16MP camera on the front.

The iQOO 7 will draw power from an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, combined with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. At the heart, it will run on Android 11-based iQOO UI and pack a 4,000mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

