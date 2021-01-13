-
Samsung Galaxy M02s to go on sale starting January 19Last updated on Jan 13, 2021, 07:28 pm
Samsung Galaxy M02s will go on sale in India from January 19, an Amazon listing has revealed. To recall, the handset was launched last week and was slated to go on sale "soon."
The M02s carries a price-tag of Rs. 8,999, and it offers a Snapdragon 450 chipset, a 5,000mAh battery, and an HD+ display.
Design and display
Samsung Galaxy M02s: At a glance
The Galaxy M02s has a waterdrop notch, a plastic body, and a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it packs a triple camera arrangement.
It bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. There is no physical fingerprint scanner on offer but the handset supports face recognition.
It is available in Red, Black, and Blue color options.
Information
For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers
The Samsung Galaxy M02s has a triple rear camera setup, including a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. For selfies and video calling, there is a 5MP (f/2.2) front-facing shooter.
Internals
Under the hood
The Samsung Galaxy M02s is backed by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of expandable storage.
It boots Android 10-based One UI and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support.
On the connectivity front, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
Information
How much does it cost?
The Galaxy M02s is priced at Rs. 8,999 for the 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant and Rs. 9,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model. It will go on sale starting January 19 via Amazon.