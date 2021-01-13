Samsung Galaxy M02s will go on sale in India from January 19, an Amazon listing has revealed. To recall, the handset was launched last week and was slated to go on sale "soon." The M02s carries a price-tag of Rs. 8,999, and it offers a Snapdragon 450 chipset, a 5,000mAh battery, and an HD+ display. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy M02s: At a glance

The Galaxy M02s has a waterdrop notch, a plastic body, and a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it packs a triple camera arrangement. It bears a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. There is no physical fingerprint scanner on offer but the handset supports face recognition. It is available in Red, Black, and Blue color options.

Information For the shutterbugs and selfie lovers

The Samsung Galaxy M02s has a triple rear camera setup, including a 13MP primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. For selfies and video calling, there is a 5MP (f/2.2) front-facing shooter.

Internals Under the hood

The Samsung Galaxy M02s is backed by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor, coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of expandable storage. It boots Android 10-based One UI and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. On the connectivity front, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 802.11, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information How much does it cost?