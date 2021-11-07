Ahead of launch, Vivo V23e's specifications and design revealed

Vivo V23e listed on Vivo Vietnam's official website

Vivo is expected to launch a new V-series smartphone, called the V23e, soon. In the latest development, Vivo Vietnam has listed the handset's key specifications on its official website. Separately, tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore has also leaked some details from a retailer's listing. Accordingly, the device will come with an AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, a MediaTek Helio G96 chipset, and a 4,500mAh battery.

Design and display

The phone will have a Full-HD+ display

The Vivo V23e will feature a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bottom bezel and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there will be a rectangular camera unit. The handset will bear a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ resolution. Dimensions-wise, it will measure 160.87x74.28x7.36/7.41mm and weigh 172 grams. It will be offered in Dawn Melodies and Moonlight Dance color options.

Information

It will sport a 64MP main camera

The Vivo V23e will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor with an f/1.79 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro snapper. For selfies, there will be a 50MP (f/2.0) front-facing camera with auto-focus support.

Internals

It will boot Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 11

The Vivo V23e will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based Funtouch OS 12 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 44W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information

Vivo V23e: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Vivo V23e will be announced at the time of the launch. However, considering the specifications, the device is likely to be priced at around Rs. 23,000.