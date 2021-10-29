Xiaomi 11i and 11i HyperCharge's India launch tipped

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Published on Oct 29, 2021, 07:43 pm

Xiaomi 11i and 11i HyperCharge to debut in India soon

Xiaomi is likely to launch two new smartphones, the 11i and 11i HyperCharge, in India as the rebranded versions of Redmi Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro+, according to tipster Kacper Skrzypek. The Redmi handsets were announced in China yesterday with a similar set of specifications but different battery sizes and fast-charging capabilities. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phones will have a 120Hz AMOLED display

Considering that the Xiaomi 11i and 11i HyperCharge will arrive as rebadged versions of the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Pro+ models, they will feature a punch-hole design, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handsets will bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10 support.

Information

They will boast a 108MP main camera

The Xiaomi 11i and 11i HyperCharge will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 108MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP tele-macro lens. For selfies and video calling, there will be a 16MP front-facing camera.

Internals

They will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor

The Xiaomi 11i and 11i HyperCharge will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. They will pack a 5,160mAh and 4,500mAh battery with 67W and 120W fast-charging support, respectively. They will run on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and offer support for the latest connectivity options.

Information

Xiaomi 11i and 11i HyperCharge: Pricing and availability

The Xiaomi 11i and 11i HyperCharge's pricing and availability details in India will be announced at the time of launch. For reference, the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Pro+ start at CNY 1,599 (around Rs. 18,700) and CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 22,250), respectively.