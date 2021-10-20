HONOR 50 debuts in Malaysia with Google Mobile Services

HONOR 50 launched in Malaysia

After China, HONOR has launched the HONOR 50 smartphone in Malaysia with Google Mobile Services (GMS). It starts at RM 1,699 (approximately Rs. 30,600) and is available in four color variants. The handset comes with a 120Hz OLED display, a 108MP quad rear camera unit, a Snapdragon 778G chipset, and 66W fast-charging support. Here are more details.

Design and display

The phone has a Full-HD+ display

The HONOR 50 features a center-aligned punch-hole design with slim bezels, curved edges, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there is an oval camera module. The handset bears a 6.57-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) OLED screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is offered in Frost Crystal, Emerald Green, Midnight Black, and HONOR Code color options.

It sports a 32MP selfie camera

The HONOR 50 is equipped with a quad camera system comprising a 108MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. For selfies, there is a 32MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Internals

It boots Magic UI 4.2 based on Android 11

The HONOR 50 is powered by a Snapdragon 778G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based Magic UI 4.2 and packs a 4,300mAh battery with 66W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

HONOR 50: Pricing and availability

The HONOR 50 is priced at RM 1,699 (around Rs. 30,600) for the 6GB/128GB model and RM 1,999 (roughly Rs. 36,000) for the 8GB/256GB variant. It is currently up for pre-orders via HONOR Malaysia's official website. The device will debut in Europe next week.