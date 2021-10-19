Google Pixel 6 series goes official at $599

Google has introduced the all-new Pixel 6 series of smartphones. The range carries a starting price-tag of $599 (roughly Rs. 45,000) and comprises the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro models. The handsets come with a new design language, high refresh rate AMOLED screens, an advanced camera system, and are powered by Google's first-ever processor, Tensor. Here's our roundup.

Design and display

The phones offer an in-screen fingerprint scanner

Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are offered in three color options each Pixel 6 Pro has curved screen edges

The Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro feature an IP68 rating with an aluminium frame, a punch-hole cut-out, and an in-display fingerprint reader. There is also a chunky, black-colored, full-width camera bar on the back. The devices bear a 90Hz, 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen and a 120Hz, 6.71-inch QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) LTPO AMOLED panel, respectively. Both the displays support HDR10+ support.

Information

They offer a 50MP main camera

The Pixel 6 sports a 50MP (f/1.85) main camera and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor. To this setup, the Pro version adds a 48MP (f/3.5) telephoto camera with 4x optical zoom. For selfies, the devices pack an 8MP (f/2.0) and 11.1MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera, respectively.

Features in focus

Both the phones boast several new computational photography features

Both the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro come with several new photography and videography features, including Magic Eraser which helps to remove unwanted elements from an image. Motion Mode adds motion effects with Action Pan and Long Exposure styles while Face Unblur rectifies motion blur on faces. Real Tone uses computational photography to offer accurate skin tone, brightness, and detail for people of color.

Internals

They boot Android 12

The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are powered by Google's Tensor chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The former packs a 4,614mAh battery with 30W wired and 21W wireless charging support while the latter houses a 5,003mAh battery with 30W wired and 23W wireless charging. They run on Android 12 and support Wi-Fi 6 and 5G.

Information

Everything to know about Google Tensor

Tensor is Google's custom chipset, packing an octa-core CPU with two high-performance cores, a 20-core GPU, and a Titan M2 security chip. There is also a dedicated TPU for faster machine learning-related processing, an ultra-low power context engine, and an advanced image signal processor.

Other highlights

The handsets also offer Live Translation

Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro offer voice typing which helps you type across various apps by just dictating your text. There is also emoji transcription in voice typing. The handsets provide Live Translation of supported languages in various apps, even without the internet. You also get new Google Assistant-powered helpful call features like Wait times, Direct my call, and Hold for me.

Pocket-pinch

Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro: Pricing and availability

In the US, Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro start at $599 (roughly Rs. 45,000) and $899 (around Rs. 67,500), respectively. The pre-orders are currently live and the phones will hit the shelves starting October 28. Users can avail a discount of $99 by reserving a Pixel 6 and Buds A-series TWS earphones together. Details regarding India availability are yet to be announced.