Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will offer various AI features

Google is gearing up to launch its Pixel 6 series of smartphones on October 19. Ahead of the unveiling, promotional videos of the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro have leaked online, revealing some highlights of the duo. The handsets will get features like 'Magic Eraser' that can remove unwanted elements in an image, 'Live Translate' that will work without internet, and a 'Security Hub.'

The smartphones will have an in-screen fingerprint reader

Pixel 6 Pro will have narrower bezels than the Pixel 6 and curved screen edges

The Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will feature an IP68-rated body with an aluminium frame, a center-aligned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, they will have a full-width camera unit. The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro shall bear a 90Hz, 6.4-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen and a 120Hz, 6.71-inch QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display, respectively.

Both the phones will sport a 12MP selfie camera

The Google Pixel 6 will offer a 50MP main camera and a 12MP ultra-wide lens. The 6 Pro will have a similar setup but with an additional 48MP telephoto camera. For selfies and video calls, the duo will have a 12MP front-facing snapper.

They will be powered be a Tensor processor

The Pixel 6 and 6 Pro will draw power from a Tensor chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Under the hood, they will pack a 4,600mAh and 5,000mAh battery, respectively, with 30W wired and up to 23W wireless fast-charging support. The handsets will offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro: Pricing

Google will announce the official pricing information of the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro at the time of their launch on October 19. However, a recent leak has tipped that the line-up will start at €649 (roughly Rs. 56,500).