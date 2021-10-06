iQOO 8 Legend to debut in India by early November

Written by Surbhi Shah Twitter Last updated on Oct 06, 2021, 01:36 pm

iQOO 8 Legend's India launch timeline tipped

iQOO is likely to launch the iQOO 8 Legend smartphone in India by the end of October or in early November, as per 91mobiles. The company's portfolio does not include iQOO 8 Legend as of now but it could arrive as a rebranded iQOO 8 Pro, much like how the iQOO 7 Legend is a rebadged version of the iQOO 7 Pro.

Design and display

The phone will have a 120Hz LTPO AMOLED panel

Considering that the iQOO 8 Legend will be a rebranded iQOO 8 Pro, it will feature a punch-hole cut-out, curved edges, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The handset will bear a 120Hz, 6.78-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) LTPO AMOLED screen with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support. It will likely have a BMW M Motorsport-inspired design with red, black, and blue stripes.

Information

It will sport a 50MP main camera

The iQOO 8 Legend will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) primary sensor with gimbal stabilization, a 48MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 16MP (f/2.2) telephoto snapper. For selfies, there will be a 16MP (f/2.4) front-facing camera.

Internals

It will draw power from a Snapdragon 888+ 5G processor

The iQOO 8 Legend will be powered by a Snapdragon 888+ 5G chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It will run on Android 11 OS and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 120W wired and 50W wireless fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information

iQOO 8 Legend: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the iQOO 8 Legend in India will be announced at the time of the launch. For reference, the iQOO 8 Pro starts at CNY 4,999 (around Rs. 57,860) in China.