Ahead of launch, iQOO 8 and 8 Pro's specifications leaked

iQOO 8 and 8 Pro will be launched on August 17

iQOO is all set to launch its 8 series of smartphones in China tomorrow i.e. August 17. The line-up will include the vanilla 8 and 8 Pro models. In the latest development, tipster Debayan Roy has leaked the specifications of the upcoming handsets. As per the tip-off, they will come with a 120Hz AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 888+ chipset, and 120W fast-charging support.

Design and display

The 8 Pro will have an LTPO AMOLED screen

The iQOO 8 and 8 Pro will bear a punch-hole design with slim bezels and an in-display fingerprint sensor. As per the leak, the vanilla 8 will feature a flat AMOLED display with a Full-HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The 8 Pro will flaunt a 6.78-inch curved LTPO AMOLED panel with a QHD+ resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and 10-bit color support.

Cameras

iQOO 8 will sport a 48MP main camera

The iQOO 8 will be equipped with a triple rear camera unit comprising a 48MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 13MP telephoto snapper. The 8 Pro will boast a 50MP main snapper, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 16MP telephoto sensor with OIS support. For selfies and video calling, a 16MP front-facing camera is expected.

Internals

They will be loaded with up to 512GB of storage

The iQOO 8 and 8 Pro will draw power from a Snapdragon 888+ 5G chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The former will pack a 4,350mAh battery, while the latter will house a 4,500mAh battery. While both the models will provide 120W wired fast-charging, the Pro variant will also boast 50W wireless fast-charging support.

Information

iQOO 8 series: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the iQOO 8 and 8 Pro will be announced at the launch event tomorrow. However, considering the rumored specifications, the line-up may carry a starting price-tag of around Rs. 40,000.