Prior to launch, Motorola Edge 20 Fusion appears on Geekbench

Aug 16, 2021

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion's Geekbench listing reveals Dimensity 800U processor

Motorola is all set to launch the Edge 20 and Edge 20 Fusion smartphones in India tomorrow i.e. August 17. In the latest development, the Edge 20 Fusion has been spotted on the Geekbench platform, revealing its key specifications. As per the listing, the handset will come with a MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset, 6GB of RAM, and Android 11 support. Here's our roundup.

Scores

What is Geekbench and how much did the smartphone score?

Geekbench is a processor benchmarking platform that ranks chipsets based on their single-core and multi-core performances. It runs multiple instructions simultaneously per core and then generates an aggregate result. The faster a chipset completes the tasks, the higher is its score. The Motorola Edge 20 Fusion has achieved a single-core score of 564 and a multi-core score of 1,624.

Design and display

It will have a 10-bit AMOLED display

The Motorola Edge 20 Fusion will feature a punch-hole design with a prominent bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will have a triple camera setup. The handset will bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and 10-bit color support. It will be offered in two color variants.

Information

It will sport a 108MP main camera

The Motorola Edge 20 Fusion will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 108MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth snapper. For selfies and video calling, it will have a 32MP front-facing camera.

Internals

It will offer 30W fast-charging support

The Motorola Edge 20 Fusion will draw power from a MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor, paired with at least 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device will offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion: Pricing and availability

The Motorola Edge 20 Fusion has been tipped to cost Rs. 21,499 for the 6GB/128GB model and Rs. 23,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant. However, the official pricing details will be announced at tomorrow's launch. The handset will be available in India via Flipkart.