Aug 06, 2021

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4 appears on Geekbench with Snapdragon 888+ 5G chipset

Xiaomi is all set to launch its high-end Mi MIX 4 model in China on August 10. In the latest development, the handset (model number 2106118C) has been spotted on the Geekbench platform, revealing its key specifications. As per the listing, the Mi MIX 4 will come with a Snapdragon 888+ 5G processor, 12GB of RAM, and Android 11 support.

Scores

What is Geekbench and how much did the smartphone score?

Geekbench is a processor benchmarking platform that ranks chipsets based on their single-core and multi-core performances. It runs a set of instructions simultaneously per core and then generates an aggregate result. The faster a processor performs the instructions, the higher is its score. The Mi MIX 4's Geekbench listing reveals that it achieved a single-core score of 857 and a multi-core score of 2,995.

Design and display

The phone will bear a 120Hz OLED display

The Mi MIX 4 will feature a notch-less, edge-to-edge design with curved edges and an under-display camera. On the rear, it will have a triple camera unit. The handset will flaunt a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an integrated fingerprint sensor. It might also provide an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

Information

It will boast a 50MP main camera

The Mi MIX 4 is likely to sport a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide snapper, and a 48MP telephoto lens. For selfies and video calling, there might be a 32MP under-display camera.

Internals

It will boot MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11

The Mi MIX 4 will be powered by a Snapdragon 888+ 5G processor, paired with Adreno 660 GPU, up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of storage. It will boot Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and pack a 4,500mAh battery with 120W wired and 70W/80W wireless fast-charging support. The device will also offer support for the latest connectivity options, including Wi-Fi 6.

Information

Xiaomi Mi MIX 4: Pricing and availability

Xiaomi will announce the official pricing and availability details of the Mi MIX 4 at the August 10 launch event in China. However, as per the previous leaks, the handset will cost around CNY 6,000 (roughly Rs. 68,700).