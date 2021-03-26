Xiaomi is gearing up to announce its Mi 11 series of smartphones on March 29, including the high-end Mi 11 Ultra model.

In the run-up to the launch event, the tech giant has revealed that the handset will come with a silicon-oxygen anode battery that will support super-fast charging.

Separately, the device has been spotted (via MySmartPrice) on Geekbench with a Snapdragon 888 chipset.