-
Mi 11 Ultra to feature a new silicon-oxygen anode batteryLast updated on Mar 27, 2021, 01:30 am
-
Xiaomi is gearing up to announce its Mi 11 series of smartphones on March 29, including the high-end Mi 11 Ultra model.
In the run-up to the launch event, the tech giant has revealed that the handset will come with a silicon-oxygen anode battery that will support super-fast charging.
Separately, the device has been spotted (via MySmartPrice) on Geekbench with a Snapdragon 888 chipset.
-
-
Twitter Post
The silicon-oxygen anode battery will allow for a thinner design
-
#Mi11Ultra features a new super fast-charging silicon-oxygen anode battery. Core benefits, thinner and faster charging.— Daniel D (@Daniel_in_HD) March 26, 2021
This is similar to electric vehicles, adding nano-scale silicon materials to the negative electrode to increase theoretical gram capacity 10x vs graphite. pic.twitter.com/tydYYXjaX5
-
Design and display
The phone will flaunt a QHD+ AMOLED display
-
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra will have a punch-hole design with slim bezels, curved edges, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will pack a triple camera module and a secondary screen for taking high-resolution selfies.
The smartphone will bear a 6.81-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) AMOLED screen with HDR10+ support and a 120Hz refresh rate.
-
Information
It will support 120x digital zoom
-
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra will pack a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50MP (f/1.9) main sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 48MP (f/4.1) periscope camera with 5x optical zoom and 120x digital zoom. For selfies, it may sport a 20MP (f/2.3) snapper.
-
Internals
It will run on Android 11
-
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra will be fueled by a Snapdragon 888 chipset, combined with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.
It will boot Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 and house a 5,000mAh battery with 65W wired and 50W wireless fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.
-
Information
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra: Pricing and availability
-
The official pricing and availability details of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra will be announced at the March 29 launch event. However, considering the rumored specifications, it is likely to be priced around Rs. 1 lakh.