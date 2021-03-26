-
OPPO F19 to be priced under Rs. 20,000 in IndiaLast updated on Mar 26, 2021, 06:43 pm
-
OPPO is expected to introduce a new F19 model in India soon. It will join the recently-launched F19 Pro and F19 Pro+ smartphones.
In the latest development, tipster Ishan Agarwal has claimed that the handset may arrive as "the sleekest smartphone with a 5,000mAh battery" and it will be priced under Rs. 20,000.
Here's our roundup.
-
-
Design and display
The phone may flaunt an AMOLED display
-
The OPPO F19 is expected to feature a punch-hole cut-out with a prominent bottom bezel and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, it will sport a triple camera setup.
The handset is likely to bear a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 60Hz refresh rate.
-
Information
It will pack a 48MP main camera
-
The OPPO F19 will sport a triple rear camera module comprising a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a tertiary sensor, details of which are unclear as of now. For selfies, a 16MP front camera will be available.
-
Internals
It will be powered by a MediaTek Helio P95 chipset
-
The OPPO F19 will be fueled by a MediaTek Helio P95 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the handset should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
-
Information
OPPO F19: Pricing and availability
-
The official pricing and availability details of the OPPO F19 will be announced at the time of launch. However, according to Agarwal, the handset is expected to cost under Rs. 20,000.