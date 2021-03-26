OPPO is expected to introduce a new F19 model in India soon. It will join the recently-launched F19 Pro and F19 Pro+ smartphones. In the latest development, tipster Ishan Agarwal has claimed that the handset may arrive as "the sleekest smartphone with a 5,000mAh battery" and it will be priced under Rs. 20,000. Here's our roundup.

Design and display The phone may flaunt an AMOLED display

The OPPO F19 is expected to feature a punch-hole cut-out with a prominent bottom bezel and an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, it will sport a triple camera setup. The handset is likely to bear a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 60Hz refresh rate.

Information It will pack a 48MP main camera

The OPPO F19 will sport a triple rear camera module comprising a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a tertiary sensor, details of which are unclear as of now. For selfies, a 16MP front camera will be available.

Internals It will be powered by a MediaTek Helio P95 chipset

The OPPO F19 will be fueled by a MediaTek Helio P95 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based ColorOS 11.1 and pack a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information OPPO F19: Pricing and availability