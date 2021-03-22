Xiaomi is expected to introduce its Mi 11 series of smartphones, which includes the Mi 11 Ultra, 11 Pro, and 11 Lite models, on March 29. The event will be live-streamed via the company's YouTube channel and other social media accounts. The handsets are expected to come with up to four rear cameras, a top-tier Snapdragon chipset, and Android 11 support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display The phones will feature a punch-hole display

The Mi 11 line-up will sport a punch-hole design with slim bezels. The top-of-the-line Ultra model will offer a secondary screen on the rear for taking high-resolution selfies. The Mi 11 Lite will feature a 90Hz, 6.65-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED screen whereas the Mi 11 Ultra and Pro models will bear a 6.81-inch QHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Cameras Mi 11 Pro will offer a 108MP main camera

Mi 11 Ultra will pack a 50MP Samsung ISOCELL Bright GN2 primary sensor, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, and a 48MP telephoto camera. The Pro model is likely to offer quad rear cameras with a 108MP main sensor, a 50MP secondary lens, and two other unknown sensors. The Lite variant will house a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP depth sensor.

Internals They will run on Android 11

Mi 11 Ultra and Pro will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 chipset, whereas the Lite model will be backed by a Snapdragon 775G processor. They will come with up to 16GB of RAM, up to 512GB of storage, and boot Android 11-based MIUI 12. The Ultra and Pro models will pack a 5,000mAh battery, while the Lite variant will house a 4,250mAh battery.

Information Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, Pro, Lite: Pricing and availability