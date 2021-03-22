Samsung is working to launch the Galaxy M62 5G model in India. The phone has received the BIS certification (via MySmartPrice) with model number SM-M626B/DS. It was announced in Malaysia earlier this month as a 4G model with Exynos 9825 chipset. However, in India, the handset is expected to house a 5G-enabled chipset or the Exynos 9825 processor paired with an Exynos 5100 modem.

Design and display It will sport a Super AMOLED Plus screen

The Samsung Galaxy M62 5G will feature a plastic body with a punch-hole design, a noticeable bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it will pack a quad camera module. The handset is likely to bear a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED Plus screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9.

Information Up front, it will pack a 32MP selfie camera

Samsung Galaxy M62 5G will offer a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) main sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro shooter, and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies, it will pack a 32MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

Internals The phone will support 25W fast-charging

In India, the Galaxy M62 5G may either draw power from a 5G-enabled chipset or an Exynos 9825 processor paired with an Exynos 5100 modem. It will offer 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, the handset will boot Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and pack a 7,000mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support.

Information Samsung Galaxy M62 5G: Pricing and availability