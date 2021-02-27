Last updated on Feb 27, 2021, 12:37 am

Samsung has started rolling out the Android 11-based One UI 3.1 update for its Galaxy Fold model. The firmware is currently available in France. As per the changelog, the new software brings minor camera enhancements, Private Share, Eye Comfort Shield, and the ability to remove GPS location from images. It also bumps up the Android security patch level to March 2021. Here's our roundup.

A detailed look at the update

The One UI 3.1 update for the Samsung Galaxy Fold carries build number F900FXXU4EUBF. It is currently seeding in France and is expected to be rolled out in other markets soon. To manually check for the firmware, you can go to Settings > System updates.

Design and display The device has an out-folding design

As far as the specifications are concerned, the Galaxy Fold has an out-folding design and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it houses a triple camera unit. The device bears a 4.6-inch HD+ (720x1680 pixels) AMOLED external screen with an aspect ratio of 21:9 and a 7.3-inch (1536x2152 pixels) foldable AMOLED main display with an aspect ratio of 4.2:3.

Cameras The handset's main screen sports dual selfie cameras

The Samsung Galaxy Fold packs a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12MP primary sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP telephoto camera. For selfies, the main display of the handset packs a dual-lens camera unit, including a 10MP main sensor and an 8MP secondary lens. The external screen also houses a 10MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

Internals It comes equipped with a Snapdragon 855 processor