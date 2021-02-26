As the latest addition to the P40 series of smartphones, Huawei has launched its P40 4G model in China. It is up for grabs in two colors- Dark Blue and Frost Silver. As for the highlights, the handset comes with a 60Hz 6.1-inch OLED screen, five cameras, a Kirin 990 chipset, and a 3,800mAh battery with fast-charging support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Its screen has a pill-shaped notch

The Huawei P40 4G sports a bezel-less screen with a pill-shaped cut-out, and is IP53-rated. On the rear, it houses a triple camera unit. The handset bears a 6.1-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) OLED screen with a 60Hz refresh rate and an integrated fingerprint reader. It is offered in Dark Blue and Frost Silver colors and offers support for face unlock.

Information The handset has a 50MP main camera

The Huawei P40 4G packs a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto camera. Meanwhile, on the front, there is a 32MP (f/2.0) dual-lens selfie snapper unit.

Internals It is powered by a Kirin 990 chipset

The Huawei P40 4G is fueled by an octa-core Kirin 990 4G processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 10 and packs a 3,800mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast-charging. It offers support for the latest connectivity options, including dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information Huawei P40 4G: Pricing and availability