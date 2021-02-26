-
Huawei P40 4G smartphone, with dual selfie cameras, goes officialLast updated on Feb 26, 2021, 08:57 pm
As the latest addition to the P40 series of smartphones, Huawei has launched its P40 4G model in China. It is up for grabs in two colors- Dark Blue and Frost Silver.
As for the highlights, the handset comes with a 60Hz 6.1-inch OLED screen, five cameras, a Kirin 990 chipset, and a 3,800mAh battery with fast-charging support.
Here's our roundup.
Design and display
Its screen has a pill-shaped notch
The Huawei P40 4G sports a bezel-less screen with a pill-shaped cut-out, and is IP53-rated. On the rear, it houses a triple camera unit.
The handset bears a 6.1-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) OLED screen with a 60Hz refresh rate and an integrated fingerprint reader.
It is offered in Dark Blue and Frost Silver colors and offers support for face unlock.
Information
The handset has a 50MP main camera
The Huawei P40 4G packs a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP (f/1.9) primary sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP (f/2.4) telephoto camera. Meanwhile, on the front, there is a 32MP (f/2.0) dual-lens selfie snapper unit.
Internals
It is powered by a Kirin 990 chipset
The Huawei P40 4G is fueled by an octa-core Kirin 990 4G processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
Under the hood, it runs on Android 10 and packs a 3,800mAh battery with support for 22.5W fast-charging.
It offers support for the latest connectivity options, including dual-band Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.
Information
Huawei P40 4G: Pricing and availability
In China, the Huawei P40 4G comes with a price-tag of CNY 3,988 (roughly Rs. 45,000), making it cheaper than its 5G counterpart by CNY 500 (roughly Rs. 5,600). It is available for purchase via a regional e-commerce site, JD.com.