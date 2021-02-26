Xiaomi will launch its Redmi Note 10 series in India on March 4. The line-up includes Note 10, Note 10 Pro, and Note 10 Pro Max models. In the latest development, Xiaomi India head, Manu Kumar Jain has shared the first image of the Note 10's retail box, revealing that the handset will sport a punch-hole display and a 108MP camera. Here's our roundup.

As promised here's the first exclusive look of the all-new #RedmiNote10 series! 🤩#RedmiNote: India's most-loved Smartphone series! Starting from 1st to now the 10th gen., it's been a #10on10 journey. 🙏



Love #108MP 📸. RT if you too love this #MadeInIndia phone.



I ❤️ #Redmi pic.twitter.com/fdkRhle0Ka — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) February 26, 2021

Design and display Redmi Note 10 will sport a punch-hole display

The Redmi Note 10 will sport a punch-hole display with slim bezels. On the rear, it will pack four cameras housed within a rectangular module. The handset will bear a 6.57-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It will come in a gold color and shall feature a side-mounted or under-display fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data.

Information The handset will pack a 108MP main camera

The Redmi Note 10 will house a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 108MP primary sensor and three other lenses, details of which are not known yet. For selfies and video calling, it may sport a 16MP selfie snapper.

Internals It will draw power from a Snapdragon processor

The Redmi Note 10 is tipped to be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 720G/765G/768G processor, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based MIUI 12 and should pack a 5,050mAh battery with support for fast-charging. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Redmi Note 10: Pricing and availability