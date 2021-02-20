-
Redmi K40's small punch-hole cut-out revealed in live videoLast updated on Feb 20, 2021, 01:42 pm
-
Ahead of its launch on February 25, Redmi K40 has been unveiled in a live video, revealing its design features. As per the clip, the handset will have a tiny punch-hole cut-out that looks smaller than even the bezels.
The upcoming K40 is also said to feature a Snapdragon 888 chipset and a Samsung-sourced E4 AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.
-
-
Twitter Post
This is how Redmi K40 will look like
-
Redmi K40 series punch-hole is absolutely tiny. The leaked video has been making rounds on Weibo.#Xiaomi #Redmi #RedmiK40 #RedmiK40Pro pic.twitter.com/Ni1Nz97ugg— Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) February 19, 2021
-
Design and display
Redmi K40 will boast of a 120Hz display
-
As per the leaked video, Redmi K40 will feature a center-aligned punch-hole design with slim bezels. On the rear, it will pack a triple camera module.
The handset will bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) flat AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate.
It will also sport an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data.
-
Information
The handset will offer a 108MP main camera
-
According to the reports, Redmi K40 will pack an oval-shaped triple rear camera setup comprising a 108MP primary sensor and two other lenses, details of which are unclear at the moment. Up front, it is tipped to offer a 30MP selfie snapper.
-
Internals
It will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor
-
The Redmi K40 will be fueled by an octa-core Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.
It will run on Android 11-based MIUI 12 and pack a 4,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.
For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, NFC, and a Type-C port.
-
Information
Redmi K40: Pricing and availability
-
The official pricing details of the Redmi K40 will be announced at the time of the launch, which is scheduled for February 25 in China. However, the phone is tipped to be priced at around CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,000).