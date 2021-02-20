Ahead of its launch on February 25, Redmi K40 has been unveiled in a live video, revealing its design features. As per the clip, the handset will have a tiny punch-hole cut-out that looks smaller than even the bezels. The upcoming K40 is also said to feature a Snapdragon 888 chipset and a Samsung-sourced E4 AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Twitter Post This is how Redmi K40 will look like

Design and display Redmi K40 will boast of a 120Hz display

As per the leaked video, Redmi K40 will feature a center-aligned punch-hole design with slim bezels. On the rear, it will pack a triple camera module. The handset will bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) flat AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will also sport an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data.

Information The handset will offer a 108MP main camera

According to the reports, Redmi K40 will pack an oval-shaped triple rear camera setup comprising a 108MP primary sensor and two other lenses, details of which are unclear at the moment. Up front, it is tipped to offer a 30MP selfie snapper.

Internals It will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 processor

The Redmi K40 will be fueled by an octa-core Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It will run on Android 11-based MIUI 12 and pack a 4,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, 5G, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Information Redmi K40: Pricing and availability