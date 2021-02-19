Ahead of the February 25 launch, Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing has teased the Redmi K40 series, revealing a part of the rear panel and the camera module of the K40 handset. As per the teaser image, the phone will have rounded edges and an oval-shaped camera bump. Additionally, the executive mentions 'dual flagship release,' which suggests the arrival of K40 Pro as well.

Design and display Redmi K40 to offer an in-display fingerprint reader

The Redmi K40 will feature a punch-hole cut-out, curved edges, slim bezels, and an under-screen fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, it will house a triple camera module. The handset will bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+(1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Information The handset will boast of a triple rear camera setup

The Redmi K40 will reportedly sport a triple rear camera arrangement, including a 108MP primary sensor and two other lenses, details of which are unknown as of now. On the front, there will be a 30MP selfie shooter.

Internals It will offer 5G connectivity

Redmi K40 is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 870 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based MIUI 12 and pack a 4,000mAh battery with fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information Redmi K40: Pricing and availability