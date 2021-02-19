-
Redmi K40's camera design teased, triple rear cameras confirmedLast updated on Feb 19, 2021, 12:06 pm
Ahead of the February 25 launch, Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing has teased the Redmi K40 series, revealing a part of the rear panel and the camera module of the K40 handset.
As per the teaser image, the phone will have rounded edges and an oval-shaped camera bump.
Additionally, the executive mentions 'dual flagship release,' which suggests the arrival of K40 Pro as well.
Design and display
Redmi K40 to offer an in-display fingerprint reader
The Redmi K40 will feature a punch-hole cut-out, curved edges, slim bezels, and an under-screen fingerprint sensor for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, it will house a triple camera module.
The handset will bear a 6.67-inch Full-HD+(1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate.
Information
The handset will boast of a triple rear camera setup
The Redmi K40 will reportedly sport a triple rear camera arrangement, including a 108MP primary sensor and two other lenses, details of which are unknown as of now. On the front, there will be a 30MP selfie shooter.
Internals
It will offer 5G connectivity
Redmi K40 is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 870 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based MIUI 12 and pack a 4,000mAh battery with fast-charging support.
In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.
Information
Redmi K40: Pricing and availability
The official pricing and availability details of the Redmi K40 will be announced at the launch event on February 25. However, it is tipped to cost around CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,000).