Last updated on Feb 20, 2021, 11:40 am

HMD Global's latest budget-friendly smartphone, the Nokia 3.4, is now up for grabs in India via the company's official e-store, Flipkart and Amazon. It carries a price-tag of Rs. 11,999. As for the key highlights, the Nokia 3.4 comes with triple rear cameras, a Snapdragon 460 chipset, a punch-hole design, and a 4,000mAh battery. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Nokia 3.4 has an HD+ screen

The Nokia 3.4 features a punch-hole cut-out display with a prominent bottom bezel. On the rear, it packs a circular triple camera module and a physical fingerprint scanner. The smartphone bears a 6.39-inch HD+ (720x1560 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It is available in Fjord, Dusk and Charcoal color options.

Information The handset packs an 8MP selfie snapper

The Nokia 3.4 sports a triple rear camera setup comprising a 13MP primary sensor, a 5MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor along with an LED flash. For selfies and video calling, it offers an 8MP front-facing camera.

Internals It is equipped with a Snapdragon 460 processor

The Nokia 3.4 is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 460 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. At the heart, it runs on Android 10 and packs a 4,000mAh battery with 10W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device offers support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Nokia 3.4: Pricing and availability