Vivo's sub-brand iQOO is working to launch its Neo 5 model soon. In the latest development, a live image of the phone has leaked online, revealing its design features and key specifications. As per the leak, iQOO Neo 5 will come with a flat screen, a waterdrop notch, Snapdragon 870 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and Android 11 support. Here's our roundup.

Design and display iQOO Neo 5 to offer a 120Hz screen

The iQOO Neo 5 will feature a waterdrop notch design with slim bezels and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for secure biometric authentication. On the rear, it will house a triple camera unit. The handset will bear a 6.57-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD flat screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Information It will have a 48MP main camera

The iQOO Neo 5 will be equipped with a triple rear camera module, comprising a 48MP primary sensor, a 13MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth shooter. On the front, there will be a 16MP selfie snapper.

Internals The phone will support 66W wired fast-charging

The iQOO Neo 5 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It will boot Android 11-based Origin OS for iQOO and pack a 4,400mAh battery with 66W wired fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information iQOO Neo 5: Pricing and availability