Last updated on Feb 26, 2021, 12:35 am

Samsung has started releasing its One UI 3.1 update for the Galaxy Note10 and Note10+ models in Europe. As per the changelog, the firmware brings camera improvements, location data removal from images, and Private Share as well as Eye Comfort Shield features. The update also bumps the Android security patch level on the devices to March 2021. Here's our roundup.

Everything to know about the update

The One UI 3.1 update carries version number N97xFXXU6FUBD and has a download size of around 1GB. It is currently seeding in Germany but a wider release is expected to happen soon. To manually check for the firmware, you can go to Settings >Software update.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy Note10, Note10+ come with a built-in S Pen

As far as their specifications are concerned, the Note10 and Note10+ feature a center-aligned punch-hole cut-out with a slim bottom bezel, a metal-glass body, an IP68 rating, and a built-in S Pen. The former bears a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED screen, whereas the latter has a 6.8-inch QHD+ (1440x3040 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED screen. The handsets also offer an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Cameras On the front, they sport a 10MP selfie snapper

Samsung Galaxy Note10 has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 12MP (f/1.5-2.4) main sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP (f/2.1) telephoto sensor. The Note10+ offers similar camera hardware but with an additional ToF 3D depth lens for improved portrait photography. On the front, both the handsets pack a 10MP (f/2.2) selfie camera.

Internals They are backed by an Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 chipset