Samsung has started releasing One UI 3.1 update for the Galaxy S20 series in India. The firmware, carrying version number G98xFXXU6DUB5, brings improved device performance, private share, location data removal from images, and zoom lock in camera, among other features. The update also enables the eSIM functionality, meaning you can now use your device with two networks and an SD card simultaneously.

Information How to enable eSIM functionality on your S20 device?

To enable the eSIM functionality on your Galaxy S20 handset, go to 'SIM card manager' option in the Settings menu, turn on the eSIM option, and select your preferred plan to activate the services. In India, Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vi offer eSIM support.

Design and display Galaxy S20, S20+, and S20 Ultra sport a 120Hz display

As far as their specifications are concerned, the Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra feature a punch-hole cut-out display with slim bezels and an integrated fingerprint sensor. They also offer an IP68-rated build quality. The handsets bear a 6.2-inch, 6.7-inch, and 6.9-inch AMOLED screen, respectively, with a QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) resolution, HDR10+ support, and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Cameras The S20 Ultra packs a 108MP main camera

The S20 Ultra has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 108MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 48MP telephoto camera, and a ToF sensor. Up front, it packs a 40MP snapper. The S20 and S20+ feature a similar module but with a 12MP main sensor and a 64MP telephoto lens (no depth sensor on S20). For selfies, they sport a 10MP camera.

Internals The handsets are equipped with a Snapdragon 865/Exynos 990 chipset