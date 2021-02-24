Last updated on Feb 24, 2021, 11:48 am

Samsung will launch a new Galaxy M62 handset in Malaysia on March 3, as confirmed by the company. The official post reveals that the phone will arrive as a rebranded Galaxy F62, which was announced in India last week. The Galaxy M62 will offer a 7,000mAh battery, a Super AMOLED+ screen, Exynos 9825 chipset, and quad rear cameras. Here's our roundup.

Design and display Samsung Galaxy M62 to sport a Full-HD+ screen

Just as the F62, Samsung Galaxy M62 will feature a plastic body with a punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it will house a quad camera unit. The handset will bear a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED+ screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It is expected to be offered in Laser Gray and Laser Blue colors.

Information It will offer a 64MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy M62 will sport a quad rear camera module comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro camera, and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. On the front, it will pack a 32MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals The handset will support 25W fast-charging

Samsung Galaxy M62 will be powered by an Exynos 9825 chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Under the hood, it will run on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and pack a 7,000mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Samsung Galaxy M62: Pricing and availability