Last updated on Feb 24, 2021, 12:05 am

Vivo has started releasing the Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11 update for its V20 SE handset in India. A Twitter user has shared the information, revealing that the firmware brings all Android 11 features, including chat bubbles, an updated power menu, enhanced privacy, notification history, redesigned media controls, and conversation notifications among others. Here are more details.

Everything to know about the update

The update carries version number PD2038CF_EX_A_1.70.6 and has a download size of 3.59GB. It is being released in a phased manner via over-the-air method. To manually check for the update, users can go to Settings >System update.

Design and display Meanwhile, here's recalling the Vivo V20 SE

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Vivo V20 SE features a plastic body with a waterdrop notch, a noticeable bottom bezel, and an in-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, it houses a triple camera unit. The handset bears a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is available in Gravity Black and Oxygen Blue color options.

Information It packs a 48MP primary camera

The V20 SE sports a triple rear camera system that comprises a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. For selfies and video calls, it has a 32MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.

Internals The handset is backed by a Snapdragon 665 chipset