-
Vivo releases Android 11 update for V20 SE in IndiaLast updated on Feb 24, 2021, 12:05 am
-
Vivo has started releasing the Android 11-based Funtouch OS 11 update for its V20 SE handset in India.
A Twitter user has shared the information, revealing that the firmware brings all Android 11 features, including chat bubbles, an updated power menu, enhanced privacy, notification history, redesigned media controls, and conversation notifications among others.
Here are more details.
-
-
Information
Everything to know about the update
-
The update carries version number PD2038CF_EX_A_1.70.6 and has a download size of 3.59GB. It is being released in a phased manner via over-the-air method. To manually check for the update, users can go to Settings >System update.
-
Design and display
Meanwhile, here's recalling the Vivo V20 SE
-
As far as its specifications are concerned, the Vivo V20 SE features a plastic body with a waterdrop notch, a noticeable bottom bezel, and an in-display fingerprint reader. On the rear, it houses a triple camera unit.
The handset bears a 6.44-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio.
It is available in Gravity Black and Oxygen Blue color options.
-
Information
It packs a 48MP primary camera
-
The V20 SE sports a triple rear camera system that comprises a 48MP (f/1.8) main sensor, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth camera. For selfies and video calls, it has a 32MP (f/2.0) selfie snapper.
-
Internals
The handset is backed by a Snapdragon 665 chipset
-
The Vivo V20 SE draws power from a Snapdragon 665 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. At the heart, it has a 4,100mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support.
The device also offers support for various connectivity options, including dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC (region dependent), a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.