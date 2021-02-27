South Korean tech giant Samsung will unveil its new rugged smartphone, the Galaxy XCover 5, in the coming days. In the latest development, tipster Evan Blass has shared the front render of the upcoming device. As per the picture, it will sport prominent bezels at the top and bottom, alongside a red-accented programmable XCover key on its left side. Here are more details.

Design and display The device will come with an IP68 rating

Samsung Galaxy XCover 5 will have a conventional design, featuring noticeable bezels at the top and bottom. The front camera will be embedded in the top bezel. The handset will be IP68-rated for dust and water resistance and will meet the US military standard 810G for durability. It will bear a 5.3-inch HD+ (720x1600 pixels) TFT LCD screen and offer support for mPOS solutions.

Information The handset will have a 5MP selfie camera

The Samsung Galaxy XCover 5 will sport a single 16MP rear camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens. Meanwhile, for selfies and video calling, it will offer a 5MP (f/2.2) front-facing snapper.

Internals It will be powered by an Exynos 850 processor

Samsung Galaxy XCover 5 will be fueled by an octa-core Exynos 850 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. It will run on Android 11 with One UI interface on top and pack a 3,000mAh battery with 15W fast-charging support. The device will also offer support for Samsung Knox, NFC, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information Samsung Galaxy XCover 5: Pricing and availability