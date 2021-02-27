Even as Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey bloviates about making Twitter free, the microblogging site announced plans to introduce monetization and paywalled content. Dubbed as Super Follow, the upcoming feature allows Twitter to make money off paywalled content. That's why conventional wisdom dictates judging people by their actions and not words. Despite his glib talking points, Dorsey's primary commitment lies in keeping the investors happy.

Poetic justice After destroying small businesses, Facebook comes crawling back for help

Facebook had destroyed an alarming number of small businesses by crippling their organic reach, which forced them to spend ever-increasing amounts of money in a futile attempt to reach their own followers. Now that Apple is going after its precious advertising revenue, Facebook is gaslighting everyone into believing how that will somehow impact the same small businesses it had destroyed. Nice try, Facebook.

Google knows everything Judge shocked to find that Google tracks even 'Incognito' users

A judge hearing the class action lawsuit filed against Google for snooping on users was disturbed to learn how the company had deluded users into a false sense of security with the Chrome browser's Incognito mode, only to track their activities. Good thing she doesn't know of the time Google "inadvertently" snooped in on people's Wi-Fi networks and then refused to delete the data.

With love from China Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi takes Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign to heart

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi is leaving no stone unturned to convince Indians, who form a sizable portion of its customers, that it is loyal to India despite being a Chinese company. It recently briefed the press on how it had tied up with two other Chinese companies to ramp-up local manufacturing. Did we mention that Xiaomi is a Chinese company? Well, it is...Chinese.

Name and shame France forces Apple to reveal its products' repairability ratings