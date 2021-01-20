There's no doubt that Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was loved by many and even after his untimely demise in June last year, his fans managed to keep him alive. In yet another proof that they miss him dearly, the fans of the late actor trended 'One day for SSR birthday' on Twitter. He would have turned 35 tomorrow. Here are more details.

Details Context: A shining Bollywood star died, a controversy followed

Joining the list of prolific actors who left for heavenly abode in 2020 was Rajput, who died by alleged suicide in his apartment. His passing away also triggered a massive controversy, with his family alleging foul play and leveling serious allegations on his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. Currently, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing the matter on the orders of the Supreme Court.

Twitter Fans spoke highly of Rajput before his birth anniversary

The repercussions of Rajput's death weren't just limited to the news cycle — the hearts of his fans also broke with it. To remember him, they trended him on Twitter several times and did the same ahead of his birth anniversary. While some shared his throwback pictures, some remembered his talents. A user wrote, "Let's Remember @itsSSR Legacy... Cherish his life, movies and all his interviews...... (sic)."

Twitter Post You will get justice, wrote Rajput's fan

Thank you Sushant भाई for being the reason of this massive transformation and sudden awareness amongst the people of INDIA 🇮🇳 and the globe. You will get justice for sure भाई । SSRians will never let you down.



Good night मेरे प्यारें भाई ❤



ONE DAY FOR SSR BIRTHDAY pic.twitter.com/7pZZI2Ngme — Rudrabha 🇮🇳 Mukherjee (@imrudrabha) January 19, 2021

Twitter Post 'Missing you horribly'

You: Are u excited for 21st?

Me: Yes I'm



You:Are u really excited for 21st?

Me:🥺No..Rather than excitement my heart is getting heavier..



It wont be a celebration without bday boy...missing you horribly @itsSSR🦋💫♥️♥️

Waiting for u...come soon..♥️



ONE DAY FOR SSR BIRTHDAY pic.twitter.com/uVfhL4M3jA — itsmekeerthi05🦋 SSRian♥️♥️ (@itsmekkd05) January 19, 2021

Information Earlier, his sister also urged fans to celebrate Rajput's life

Last week, Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti also urged fans to celebrate his life and spread love on January 21. As she sought ideas from them, she also suggested that they can help three people, selflessly, on his birthday. In another tweet, she stated, "Would love to see more people performing on his songs and posting it on social media."

PIL Recently, Bombay HC made observations in connection to case's reportage