Noted British period crime drama, Peaky Blinders, is nearing its end with the sixth season. However, its creator Steven Knight has assured that while the current format "will be coming to an end, the story will continue in another form." So, is he hinting at a movie or a spin-off? Details are not out yet, but it is a silver lining, nonetheless.

Backdrop 'Peaky Blinders' was set to have a Season-7

The show was scheduled to have a seventh season, as per Knight's version shared with Entertainment Weekly in 2019. However, pandemic production constraints due to adherence of COVID-19 safety norms and shutdowns seem to have prodded the creators to make their script more concise and end the stint with the sixth season instead. But that doesn't mean fans would be deprived of a follow-up.

Sad news BBC had announced the end of the series recently

BBC declared this development on Cillian Murphy's frightening yet handsome take on British gang violence history recently, while announcing that the shooting has started. "We believe this will be the best series of all and are sure that our amazing fans will love it. While the TV series will be coming to an end, the story will continue in another form," Knight told reporters.

Quote 'The world of Peaky Blinders will most definitely live on'

Executive producer Caryn Mandabach thanked fans for showing patience and loyalty for their favorite show, which is moving at a correct pace, given the social distancing norms. "Steve's scripts are incredible and mark the end of an epic story that has entranced audiences since it first started in 2013, but the world of Peaky Blinders will most definitely live on," Mandabach said.

Past event Earlier, creators had hinted of an upcoming movie

In 2018, Otto Bathurst, who directed the first three episodes of the crime drama, had announced that a movie was in the works. While no further details were discussed, he mentioned that Knight had a plan in place for the upcoming project. His claims could be substantiated by a 2016 interview, where Knight said that a Peaky Blinders movie was "probably going to" happen.

Concept The history of urban street gang violence in 'Peaky Blinders'