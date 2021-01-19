Actor-model Sherlyn Chopra has accused disgraced filmmaker Sajid Khan of sexual harassment, claiming he had once "asked her to feel" his penis. Sherlyn took to Twitter on Monday and recalled her meeting with the 50-year-old filmmaker from 2005. She made this revelation soon after late actor Jiah Khan's sister's allegations of sexual abuse against Sajid surfaced in the media. Here are more details.

Details The alleged incident occurred in April 2005

Yesterday, Sherlyn shared an article that talked about the documentary Death in Bollywood, where Jiah's sister has accused the filmmaker of harassing her sister. She tweeted, "When I had met him in April 2005, a few days after my father's demise, he had taken his p***s out of his pants and had asked me to feel it (sic)."

Twitter Post Here is what she posted on Twitter

When I had met him in April 2005, a few days after my father’s demise, he had taken his penis out of his pants and had asked me to feel it.

I remember having told him that I know how a penis feels like that the purpose of my meeting with him was not to feel or rate his penis.. https://t.co/2gnGSdEIrU — Sherni (@SherlynChopra) January 18, 2021

Details Recently, Jiah's sister leveled allegations against Sajid

Jiah's sister Karishma alleged in the said documentary that Sajid had sexually harassed her sister. She claimed that Sajid had asked Jiah to take off her clothes during a film's rehearsals. "She [Jiah] said 'the filming hasn't even begun yet and this is happening.' She came home and cried (sic)," Karishma revealed. For the unversed, Jiah died by alleged suicide in 2013.

Do you know? Sajid also allegedly tried to make advances toward Jiah's sister

In the documentary, Karishma also revealed that Sajid had allegedly made advances toward her, when she was just 16. She added that Jiah never raised her voice against the filmmaker as he had allegedly threatened to sue her and slander her name.

Allegations Sajid has been slammed with similar allegations in the past