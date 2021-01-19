-
Khushi Kapoor to make acting debut soon, confirms Boney KapoorLast updated on Jan 19, 2021, 04:41 pm
-
Khushi Kapoor, the younger daughter of film producer Boney Kapoor and late actor Sridevi, is all set to mark her acting debut soon.
Opening up about it, Boney has revealed that Khushi is interested in becoming an actor, and an announcement about her debut movie outing will be out soon.
He, however, added that he would not be the one launching Khushi.
Here's more.
-
-
Details
You will hear an announcement soon, Boney says
-
Boney has told The Times of India, "Khushi is also keen on acting."
Talking about why he decided against launching her, he said, "I have the resources, but I would rather have someone else launch her because I am her father and one tends to get indulgent."
"You can't afford to do that as a filmmaker and nor is it good for the actor."
-
Details
Boney had earlier launched brother Sanjay Kapoor
-
For the unversed, Boney had launched his younger brother Sanjay Kapoor, opposite then debutante Tabu with the 1995 film Prem.
However, that film was delayed by several years before it hit theaters and eventually turned out to be a dud.
Citing his example, Boney said, "I think I became an indulgent brother with Sanjay when he made his entry into films (sic)."
-
Quote
Khushi will be launched by someone I respect: Boney
-
Further opening up about Khushi's debut, Boney said, "I would want Khushi to find her own footing."
"She will be launched by someone I respect and someone I feel secure and safe about (sic)," he added.
To note, Khushi had earlier flown to the United States for an acting program at the renowned New York Film Academy.
-
Janhvi
Janhvi Kapoor had made her debut in 2018
-
Khushi's elder sister, Janhvi Kapoor had made her entry into Bollywood with the 2018 film, Dhadak, produced by Karan Johar.
She was last seen in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, also starring Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi.
She now has Takht and Dostana 2 in the pipeline.
Arjun Kapoor, Boney's eldest child, with his first wife Mona Shourie, is also an actor.