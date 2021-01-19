Khushi Kapoor, the younger daughter of film producer Boney Kapoor and late actor Sridevi, is all set to mark her acting debut soon. Opening up about it, Boney has revealed that Khushi is interested in becoming an actor, and an announcement about her debut movie outing will be out soon. He, however, added that he would not be the one launching Khushi. Here's more.

Details You will hear an announcement soon, Boney says

Boney has told The Times of India, "Khushi is also keen on acting." Talking about why he decided against launching her, he said, "I have the resources, but I would rather have someone else launch her because I am her father and one tends to get indulgent." "You can't afford to do that as a filmmaker and nor is it good for the actor."

Details Boney had earlier launched brother Sanjay Kapoor

For the unversed, Boney had launched his younger brother Sanjay Kapoor, opposite then debutante Tabu with the 1995 film Prem. However, that film was delayed by several years before it hit theaters and eventually turned out to be a dud. Citing his example, Boney said, "I think I became an indulgent brother with Sanjay when he made his entry into films (sic)."

Quote Khushi will be launched by someone I respect: Boney

Further opening up about Khushi's debut, Boney said, "I would want Khushi to find her own footing." "She will be launched by someone I respect and someone I feel secure and safe about (sic)," he added. To note, Khushi had earlier flown to the United States for an acting program at the renowned New York Film Academy.

Janhvi Janhvi Kapoor had made her debut in 2018