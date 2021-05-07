Mi Pad 5's key specifications and launch timeline revealed

Xiaomi is planning to launch the Mi Pad 5 series of tablets in the second half of this year, as per a company official. The line-up will include the Mi Pad 5 and Mi 5 Pro models.

In another development, the Mi Pad 5 has been spotted on the 3C certification site with an 8,720mAh battery.

Design and display

The Pro model will flaunt a 120Hz, WQXGA screen

The Mi Pad 5 will likely feature a conventional design with proportionate bezels, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and dual rear cameras. It will bear a 10.95-inch 2K (2560×1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Mi Pad 5 Pro is tipped to sport a similar display but with a 144Hz refresh rate, stylus support and In-Cell active pen technology.

Information

There will be a 20MP main camera

The Mi Pad 5 will pack a dual rear camera setup comprising a 20MP primary sensor and a 13MP secondary shooter. On the front, a 5MP selfie shooter is expected. The camera details of the Mi Pad 5 Pro are unknown as of now.

Internals

Mi Pad 5 will be by backed Snapdragon 870 chipset

The Mi Pad 5 and 5 Pro will draw power from a Snapdragon 870 and a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset, respectively. The former will pack an 8,720mAh battery.

They will run on Android 11-based MIUI 12 and come loaded with at least 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

The tablets will also offer support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and a Type-C port.

Information

Mi Pad 5 and 5 Pro: Pricing

As for the pocket-pinch, the Mi Pad 5 series is tipped to start at around CNY 3,000 (roughly Rs. 34,000). Once launched, the Pro variant will rival the likes of Apple iPad, Samsung Galaxy Tab, and Huawei MatePad Pro.