Samsung Galaxy A52 5G's support page goes live in India

Last updated on May 07, 2021, 01:25 pm

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is set to be launched in India soon as its support page has gone live on the company's Indian website. The listing does not reveal much apart from the handset's model number: SM-A526B/DS.

To recall, the Galaxy A52 5G was unveiled in March. It has a 120Hz display, quad rear camera system, a Snapdragon 750G chipset, and a 4,500mAh battery.

Design and display

The phone sports a Super AMOLED panel

The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G features a punch-hole design with slim bezels, IP67-rated build quality for dust and water resistance, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The handset bears a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate.

It comes in Awesome White, Awesome Black, Awesome Blue, and Awesome Violet color options.

Information

There is a 32MP selfie camera

The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G has a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, a 5MP (f/2.4) macro shooter, and a 5MP (f/2.4) depth sensor. For selfies, it offers a 32MP (f/2.2) front-facing snapper.

Internals

It boots One UI 3.1 based on Android 11

The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G is fueled by a Snapdragon 750G chipset, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage.

Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support.

For connectivity, the device offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a headphone jack, and a Type-C port.

Information

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G in India will be announced at the time of the launch. For reference, in Europe, it starts at €429 (approximately Rs. 38,000).