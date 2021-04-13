-
Samsung Galaxy M42 to be launched in India this monthLast updated on Apr 13, 2021, 12:38 pm
-
Samsung will launch its M42 5G smartphone in India by the end of this month.
In the latest development, a snippet by IANS has claimed that the handset will be priced anywhere between Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 25,000.
To recall, a previous report has already revealed that the device will come with a Snapdragon 750G chipset and a 6,000mAh battery.
Here are more details.
-
-
Design and display
The handset will flaunt a 90Hz Super AMOLED display
-
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G is likely to sport a punch-hole design with slim bezels and a fingerprint reader for secure authentication of biometric data. On the rear, it will pack a multi-camera setup.
The smartphone may bear a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a 90Hz refresh rate.
-
Information
It will sport a 64MP main camera
-
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G may offer a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor. Details regarding other lenses are scarce at the moment. Meanwhile, it is expected to offer a 32MP front-facing snapper.
-
Internals
It will draw power from a Snapdragon 750G chipset
-
The Samsung Galaxy M42 5G will be powered by a Snapdragon 750G processor, paired with at least 4GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.
It will boot Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and pack a 6,000mAh battery with fast-charging support.
In terms of connectivity, the device should offer support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
-
Information
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G: Pricing and availability
-
The official pricing and availability details of the Samsung Galaxy M42 5G will be announced at the time of the launch. However, going by the leak, it may be priced under Rs. 25,000.