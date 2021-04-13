Samsung will launch its M42 5G smartphone in India by the end of this month.

In the latest development, a snippet by IANS has claimed that the handset will be priced anywhere between Rs. 20,000 and Rs. 25,000.

To recall, a previous report has already revealed that the device will come with a Snapdragon 750G chipset and a 6,000mAh battery.

Here are more details.